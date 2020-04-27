Over Two Thousand Iowans Have Recovered From COVID-19, 22 Locally

The Iowa Department of Public Health is now reporting 5,868 confirmed cases of COVId-19 caused by the Coronavirus. In addition, 127 deaths in Iowa have been caused by the illness and of the 5,868 cases, 2,021 of Iowans have recovered. Up until last night, the state has done 38,150 tests for the virus.
Locally, the KIOW listening area again reported no new cases of COVID-19. 22 of the 27 confirmed cases in our listening area have recovered. Our entire area is level 5 on the governor’s 10 level chart. You can see the full numbers for each county below.
Winnebago
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 116
Recovered = 2
Deaths = 0
Hancock
Confirmed Cases = 3
People Tested = 126
Recovered = 2
Deaths = 0
Worth
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 98
Recovered = 1 *now recovered
Deaths = 0
Cerro Gordo
Confirmed Cases = 14
People Tested = 751
Recovered = 12
Deaths = 0
Wright
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 338
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Kossuth
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 121
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Franklin
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 125
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Mitchell
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 104
Recovered = 2
Deaths = 0
Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases
KIOW will air the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11:30 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.