Over Two Thousand Iowans Have Recovered From COVID-19, 22 Locally

The Iowa Department of Public Health is now reporting 5,868 confirmed cases of COVId-19 caused by the Coronavirus. In addition, 127 deaths in Iowa have been caused by the illness and of the 5,868 cases, 2,021 of Iowans have recovered. Up until last night, the state has done 38,150 tests for the virus.

Locally, the KIOW listening area again reported no new cases of COVID-19. 22 of the 27 confirmed cases in our listening area have recovered. Our entire area is level 5 on the governor’s 10 level chart. You can see the full numbers for each county below.

Winnebago

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 116

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Hancock

Confirmed Cases = 3

People Tested = 126

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Worth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 98

Recovered = 1 *now recovered

Deaths = 0

Cerro Gordo

Confirmed Cases = 14

People Tested = 751

Recovered = 12

Deaths = 0

Wright

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 338

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Kossuth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 121

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Franklin

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 125

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Mitchell

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 104

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW will air the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11:30 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.