Mullen Sentenced on Possession Charges

Synceir Mullen of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Forest City Police Department on February 10, 2020. Mullen was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges, and court costs. Mullen was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Mullen was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.