Marvin P. Bernau, age 70 died on Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home in West Des Moines.

His immediate family will have a service at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Randy Baldwin officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Scarville, Iowa. The service at Mittelstadt Funeral Home will be streamed live on our Facebook page beginning at 11:00 on Tuesday.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221