Iowa State Parks Extend Closures into May

The DNR is extending closures of campgrounds and other park facilities through May 14, 2020 to help protect the health of visitors and staff during the COVID-19 health emergency. State parks and forests remain open for day-use opportunities, but visitors are reminded to strictly abide the social distancing rules and not gather in groups.

Facilities that will remain closed through May 14 include:

Campgrounds, including youth and group camps

Bathrooms, including pit latrines and port-a-potties

Playgrounds

Cabins, shelters and lodges

Visitor centers and museums

All programs and eventsat state parks are cancelled or postponed through at least May 14, 2020. Watch for updates at iowadnr.gov

Please be aware that as conditions change, so may policies on park visitation and overnight stays.

The DNR will work with guests to cancel reservations affected by this extension. If you have reservations for the month of May after the closure dates and feel cancelling your stay is the safest choice, they will waive the cancellation fee for visits (cabins, campsites, lodges, shelters) with arrival dates through May 31, 2020. A transaction fee of $4.00 ($6.00 for reservations originally made by phone) will still apply. To cancel your May reservation, call (877) 427-2757.