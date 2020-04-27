Hancock County Board to Hold a Tuesday Meeting

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will hold a short Tuesday morning meeting at the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner. The subject of the meeting is a teleconference with the Winnebago County Board of Supervisors and the worth County Board of Supervisors taking into consideration the signing of a Drainage District Consent Agreement with the Iowa Department of Transportation. The issue involves Drainage District 52 in Hancock County, Drainage District 54 in Winnebago County, and Drainage District 17 in Worth County.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 am.

As of As of April 1, 2020, due to COVID-19, the Board of Supervisors has restricted all in-person public access to public meetings and/or hearings as authorized by Order of the Governor. All public meetings and/or hearings shall be accessible to the public by electronic access is below.

Hancock County Board of Supervisor’s Meeting

Tue, Apr 28, 2020 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM (CDT)

Please join my meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone.

https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/354243845. You can also dial in using your phone.

United States: +1 (872) 240-3412

Access Code: 354-243-845

New to GoToMeeting? Get the app now and be ready when your first meeting starts:

https://global.gotomeeting.com/install/354243845