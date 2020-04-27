Absentee ballots for the Primary Election to be held June 2, 2020, are now
available to be mailed. In-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, May 4, 2020 in
the Hancock County Board of Supervisor’s Room adjacent to the courthouse. Voters are
encouraged to cast an absentee ballot. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of
polling places on Election Day will be reduced to 2: Britt Municipal Building and Garner
Public Library.
Absentee requests should be sent to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office, 855
State Street, PO Box 70, Garner, Iowa 50438. A request form is available at the Hancock
County Auditor’s office or on Hancock County’s website www.hancockcountyia.org;
click on Auditor’s department; then click on the link for Application for Absentee Ballot.
The completed request form can be mailed or brought to the Hancock County Auditor’s
office, 855 State Street, Garner, IA 50438. The last day to request an absentee ballot by
mail is Friday, May 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.
Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor’s
Office, 641-923-3163, or by email, michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org
Absentee Ballots Now Available in Hancock County
Absentee ballots for the Primary Election to be held June 2, 2020, are now