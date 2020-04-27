Absentee Ballots Now Available in Hancock County

Absentee ballots for the Primary Election to be held June 2, 2020, are now

available to be mailed. In-person absentee voting will begin on Monday, May 4, 2020 in

the Hancock County Board of Supervisor’s Room adjacent to the courthouse. Voters are

encouraged to cast an absentee ballot. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of

polling places on Election Day will be reduced to 2: Britt Municipal Building and Garner

Public Library.

Absentee requests should be sent to the Hancock County Auditor’s Office, 855

State Street, PO Box 70, Garner, Iowa 50438. A request form is available at the Hancock

County Auditor’s office or on Hancock County’s website www.hancockcountyia.org;

click on Auditor’s department; then click on the link for Application for Absentee Ballot.

The completed request form can be mailed or brought to the Hancock County Auditor’s

office, 855 State Street, Garner, IA 50438. The last day to request an absentee ballot by

mail is Friday, May 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

Anyone having questions regarding absentee voting may contact the Auditor’s

Office, 641-923-3163, or by email, michellek.eisenman@hancockcountyia.org