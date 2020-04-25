More Positive Test Results at the Eagle Grove Prestage Plant

Prestage Foods has released a statement saying new test results for coronavirus at its Eagle Grove pork plant have found more cases in addition to the 16 cases it first reported. A total of 41 cases have now been found at the Prestage Plant.

Wright County Public Health officials tested 867 employees and found 25 positive tests for COVID-19. Prestage is in Wright County — but is a regional employer — and 18 of the 25 positives tests came from people who live in Black Hawk County, three from Hamilton, two from Humboldt, one from Webster and one from Wright County.