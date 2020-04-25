Prestage Foods has released a statement saying new test results for coronavirus at its Eagle Grove pork plant have found more cases in addition to the 16 cases it first reported. A total of 41 cases have now been found at the Prestage Plant.
Wright County Public Health officials tested 867 employees and found 25 positive tests for COVID-19. Prestage is in Wright County — but is a regional employer — and 18 of the 25 positives tests came from people who live in Black Hawk County, three from Hamilton, two from Humboldt, one from Webster and one from Wright County.
More Positive Test Results at the Eagle Grove Prestage Plant
