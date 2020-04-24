West Hancock School Board Opens Boys Basketball Position

After a closed session discussion that lasted fifty-seven minutes, the West Hancock School Board has decided to open the boy’s basketball head coach position.

According to the meeting minutes from the Monday board meeting, after resuming the regular session, the board voted 6-0 (Ryan Johnson abstained) to, “open the position of head high school boy’s basketball coach allowing the current coach, Brian Peterson, to reapply.”

In a text message to KIOW, Peterson said that he was going to reapply and that he didn’t have any other comments.

Peterson just finished his 12th season as the coach (161-126) of the Eagles and has led them to three state tournament appearances, 2015, 2016, 2017. Their appearance in 2015 was the first in 85 years and not only started a run of state appearance but started a run of all-state players. From 2015 through 2017 Peterson coached four different all-state players, Connor Sonius (15, 16), Nate Paulus (16), Seth Weiland (17), and Dylan Eckels (17). The Eagles made their best run in 2016 finishing in third place.

The incident(s) that led to this board discussion and later vote were only talked about in the nearly hour-long closed session. The West Hancock administration and board will now have to decide if Peterson will return for a 13th year or if they want to move in a different direction moving forward.

KHAM, KIOW’s sister station, is the home and away voice of the West Hancock.