Iowa Death Toll Surpasses 100, 521 More Cases Today

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 521 more cases of COVID-19 today. Today’s 521 more cases brings the total to 4,445. In addition, 11 more deaths of Iowans to bring the death toll to 107. The state of Iowa has run a total of 31,973 tests, and 1,604 people have recovered. Locally, no new cases were confirmed today. Our listening area has 26 total confirmed cases, 22 of which have recovered. You can see the full number of confirmed cases, tests done, recovered patients, and deaths below.

Winnebago

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 108

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Hancock

Confirmed Cases = 3

People Tested = 118

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Worth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 93

Recovered = 0

Deaths = 0

Cerro Gordo

Confirmed Cases = 14

People Tested = 696

Recovered = 12

Deaths = 0

Wright

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 309

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Kossuth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 110

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Franklin

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 117

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Mitchell

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 97

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW will air the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.