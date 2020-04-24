Iowa Death Toll Surpasses 100, 521 More Cases Today

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced 521 more cases of COVID-19 today. Today’s 521 more cases brings the total to 4,445. In addition, 11 more deaths of Iowans to bring the death toll to 107. The state of Iowa has run a total of 31,973 tests, and 1,604 people have recovered. Locally, no new cases were confirmed today. Our listening area has 26 total confirmed cases, 22 of which have recovered. You can see the full number of confirmed cases, tests done, recovered patients, and deaths below.
Winnebago
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 108
Recovered = 2
Deaths = 0
Hancock
Confirmed Cases = 3
People Tested = 118
Recovered = 2
Deaths = 0
Worth
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 93
Recovered = 0
Deaths = 0
Cerro Gordo
Confirmed Cases = 14
People Tested = 696
Recovered = 12
Deaths = 0
Wright
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 309
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Kossuth
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 110
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Franklin
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 117
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Mitchell
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 97
Recovered = 2
Deaths = 0
KIOW will air the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.