Forest City Schools Finalize School Year Plans

Forest City High School seniors won’t get to finish the year like all of the classes before them. They along with the entire underclassmen will complete the year online, thanks to orders from Governor Kim Reynolds and the pandemic sweeping the nation.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann and his administrative staff and teachers have been hard at work putting together online programs for students. Reynolds then made some other changes according to Lehmann.

The district had its board meeting this week and they approved Resolution 3 which is a response to the pandemic and what steps need to be taken next.

The first is the question of the current academic calendar.

The district has agreed with its teachers and administrators to take five student contact days away from the current academic year and add them to the upcoming one in August.

The district will also take additional days and begin an intensive self- analysis with transitional planning.

This will then help in determining when students return on August 17th, if the students need to have that additional five days to review or catch up to the next grade level before beginning the actual year.