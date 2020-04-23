RSVP Honors Volunteers for Giving Back During National Volunteer Week

Now, more than ever, people helping others is worth celebrating! Communities throughout North Central Iowa are stronger thanks to the time and talent shared by Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) volunteers. RSVP of North Central Iowa is honored to recognize its members and highlight the wonderful work they do to fulfill needs and address problems in their communities during National Volunteer Week, April 19-25, a week to celebrate volunteerism and service to others.

The majority of RSVP volunteers serve in area elementary and middle schools. Reading Buddy and Reading Coach volunteers mentor and tutor students in reading, Pen Pals exchange letters with students, and Breakfast Buddies serve at school breakfast programs. RSVP also provides volunteers for community programs such as readers for the Iowa Radio Reading Information Service for the Blind and Print Handicapped program at KCMR radio station in Mason City, blood drive volunteers with the American Red Cross, and mentors for the Jail & Prison Ministry Program though Catholic Charities. While the majority of RSVP programs are on hold currently due to the coronavirus pandemic, a group of extremely dedicated disaster volunteers continues to serve at the COVID-19 Call Center with Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management and a few volunteers are serving from home making masks for organizations in their communities.

“This week is a perfect time to highlight the work of RSVP Volunteers,” says North Iowa Area Community College President, Steven Schulz. “One good thing coming out of our current situation is recognizing the power of doing something nice for others. RSVP Volunteers are passionate and dedicated to serving others in all times of need and are having a tremendous impact on their communities in North Iowa.”

This year, RSVP has had 370 volunteers actively serving in the six-county service area. In area schools, Reading Buddy volunteers tutored 533 elementary students and Reading Coaches are mentoring 52 middle school students. In addition, Pen Pal volunteers have exchanged letters with 321 fourth-and-fifth grade students.

“RSVP provides a unique opportunity for intergenerational programming, which is so important in today’s society. Older Americans and young students can learn a lot from each other and they often bring joy to each other’s lives,” says Molly Anderegg, RSVP Director. “RSVP offers a variety of ways for people 55 and older to stay active and involved in their community.”

In addition to volunteers serving in their local communities, RSVP also honors its 15 Advisory Council members. The Council helps shape and strengthen RSVP programs throughout North Central Iowa. RSVP salutes council members and volunteers who have served this year:

Advisory Council – Britt: Elaine Weiland; Buffalo Center: Dean Swenson; Forest City: Julienne Friday; Garner: Carol Peterson, Shirley Rasche; Hampton: Kimberly Booth, Claudia Rivera; Manly: Marilyn Pinta; Mason City: Karen Dole, Carol Johnson, Colleen Last; Northwood: Bob Perry, Stephen Wolfe; Osage: Velda LaCoste; Thompson: Larry Hill

Volunteers (with hours since July 1, 2019) –

Alexander: Robin Koob

Britt: Neva Beech, John Bowman, Myra Bowman, Judy Brumm, Imogene Burgardt, Lois DeLeon, Dorothy Denny, Judy Fox, Kathy Gabrielson, Marlene Gray, Don Kopacek, Kay Kopacek, Bev Malek, Joan Nielsen, Carolyn Ostercamp, Marlys Perkins, Connie Price, Kitty Price, Patrice Prince, David Prince, Darrell Schaper, Jean Sheets, Kathryn Smith, Robin Sweers, Barb Trulson, and Nancy Wilson

Brownsdale, MN: Sally Anderson

Buffalo Center: Connie Brooks, Lynn Greimann Hassebroek, Shirley Hagenson, Harley Hassebroek, and Roz Swanson

Charles City: Linda Wolff

Clear Lake: Barbara Amosson, Pat Amosson, Nicky Berge, Linda Betels, Kathy Bottjen, Martha Boyes, Dorothy Brady, Jane Broghammer, Bobbi Bruns, Jeanne Burgart, David Burgart, Glen Christensen, Janet Christensen, Darlene Crabb, David Curtis, Sheryl Dorseth, Nadine Drennan, Toni Ebeling, Sally Elliott, Joan Eness, Mary Fey, Karen Fick, Elaine Fratzke, Denise Fritz, Pat Hansen, Diane Harrison, Nancy Huber, Ellen Jandebeur, Barbara Johnson, Sandy Klaudt, Gayle Lamb, Fran Lorenzen, Sandy Luenberger, Carol Meindl, Debbie Mikesell, Mary Moeller, Marilyn Moore, Marsha Mott, Sandy Nyhus, Brenda Rasmuson, Craig Rule, Sharron Rule, Sharon Ryg, Karen Schroeder, Karen Schultz, Chuck Seebeck, Nancy Smith, Joyce Sorensen, Polly Suntken, Linda Tjaden, Alyce Wilson, and Maxine Worsley

Dougherty: Mary Schissel

Elma: Judy Grimm, Jeanine Lockie, and Roger Schroeder

Emmons, MN: Sheri Borcherding

Fertile: Jan Hare and Carolyn Nedved

Forest City: JoAnn Bartleson, Mary Baxter, Barb Braun, Annette Bruns, Janice Buffington, Sue Coloff, Marlys Ebaugh, Mike Ebaugh, Paul Fitzgerald, Connie Graber, Joan Hansen, Ken Hansen, Sue Hoeft, Linda Holland,

Marie Kelly, Aidan Kelly, Cynthia Korth, Ronald Kvale, Joan Langerud, Barb Lovick, Joy Newcom, Bonnie Nyhus, Larry Rieffer, Harlan Rodberg, Mary Schaefer, Betty Soderling, Marge Solberg, Vickie Swanson, and Pott Van Auken

Garner: Janice Bachman, Roseann Boehnke, Carrol Boehnke, Sue Bruxvoort, Nora Claude, Jane Davison, Diane Deibler, Rita Furst, Kathy Gibbs, Bobbie Gifford, Pat Ginapp, Joel Goll, Julie Goll, Nancy Haan, Pat Haan, Kelley Hammitt, Patty Hestad, Linda Hoppel, Susan Hovda, Margaret Kenney, Eunice Kinsella, Lynell Kohlmeyer, Evon Larson, Marlys Luedtke, Ruth Meyering, Sue Nedved, Nancy Nelson, Elaine Olson, Cynthia O’Shea, Marlene Parrott, Louise Piper, Linda Ringham, and Juanita Stromer

Grafton: Janice Slater

Hampton: Dotty Abbas, Susan Bender, Dorothy Brinkley, Pat Cross, Luann Huling, Steve Huling, Elaine Kelsey, Paul Kelsey, Belva Krukow, Connie Liekweg, Cindy Malcolm, Charlane Pralle-Janssen, Mary Jane Rodemeyer, and Craig Semler

Joice: Jan Anderson and Beth Stene

Kanawha: Jan Cooper

Klemme: Sue Kaduce, and Debbie Stromer

Lake Mills: Regina Adams, Leanna Anderson, Renee Bergo, LaVonne Hartman, Betty Langpap, Ruth Levorson, and Mary Unger

Latimer: Dixie Olk

Leland: John Bryan, Mariann Holst, and Sue Langerud

Manly: JoAnn Andera, Deb Banicki, Marlene Brown, Val Brunsvold, Gloria Harnack, Caryl Lawyer, Russell Mlack, Joyce Nuehring, and Gwen Shackleton

Mason City: Barbara Anderson, Jane Balkenende, Virginia Baumann, Chris Bell, Betty Benjegerdes, Marilyn Bentten, Judy Bohn, Marie Borchardt, Linda Bottorff, Robin Bratvold, Donna Braughton, Jerry Braughton, Carol Brown, Debbie Cahalan, Joyce Colombo, Jean Davidson, Len Diercks, Amy Dodge, Terri Engels, Kay Erland, Jan Evans, Sandy Flugge, Marlene Freudenberg, Mary Galazin, Anne Gannett, Jack Gannett, Midge Gaylor, Don Gettner, Jane Ginapp, Carlynn Grupp, Shielah Handt, Janae Haygood, Raymond Heimbuch, Cheryl Hermanson, Charlotte Hill, Diane Holzerland, Cathy Homan, Karolyn Hornung, Ria Hubbard, Suzanne Humphrey, Carol Iverson, Bonnie Jacobs, Dean Jacobs, Joann Johnson, Mary Kisilewski, Duff Kleckner, Robbi Kleckner, Katie Koehler, Judy Lala, Charlotte Locher, Lorris Long, Myrna Long, Ron Lundblad, Robert Marshall, Mary Marshall, Sandy McCauley, Linda McCollum, Gayle McCourt, Bev McGowan, Connie Momeni, Vel Mondahl, Jack Mueller, Joyce Nielsen, Jan Nierling, Marcia Nord, Steph O’Donnell, Shirley Otten, Marlene Peterson, Karen Regal, Marlene Reyerson, Leon Robertson, Vicki Robertson, Judy Rose, Bob Rush, Phyllis Rush, Susan Saltou, Linda Schluter, Charlie Schroeder, Gaye Scott, Debbie Sedars, Jerry Sedars, Cathy Shannon, Debra Sjolinder, Myrna Smith, Vicki Stangler, Mary Stanton, Pam Stemmerman, Chuck Sweetman, Nancy Sweetman, Julie Thoreen-Birkedal, Luci Tisor, Glady Udelhofen, Steven Urbatsch, Susan Urbatsch, Teresa VanZante, Bob VerBrugge, Judy VerBrugge, Stuart Vold, Susan Warner, Paula Warren, Scott Warren, Beverly Wells, Connie Wheeler, Jan Willeke, Linda Willeke, Audrey Wolf, Eve Zimmerman, and Paula Zimmerman

Nora Springs: Patsy Bell

Northwood: Nancy Amundson, Shirley Beal, Genie Foss, Kathy Hanson, Marcia Kraft, Judy Levorson, Jeanne Loberg, William Loberg, Linda Queen, Pauline Ragsdale, Sherry Schmitt, Barb Trenhaile, and Joan Watts

Osage: Chris Fannin, Denny Fannin, Beth Griffin, Shelley Grimm, Gayle Heimer, Nan Jakobson, Rona Johnson, Vera Kasel, Karen Kittleson, Janean Kolbet, JoAnne Machin, Sharon Mackin, Adriane McKinley, Dorothy Niess, Julie Niess, Jolene Norby, Kathy Stauffer, Anna Stern, Shirley Witham, and Stan Witham

Riceville: Betty Borchardt and Linda Butters

Rockford: Beth Forbes

Rockwell: Patty Auringer, Mary Ellen Haugen, Sue McLaughlin, Ron Price, and Lana SchaeferRudd: Joe Davis III and Leah Marth

Scarville: Gina Keeper

Sheffield: Nickie Baker

Saint Ansgar: Marilyn Schotanus, Bev Wolff, and Mae Dahms

Thompson: Charissa Olson

Thornton: Julie Bell and Vikki Fischer

Titonka: Lanita Kardoes

Ventura: Linda Ackarman, Judy Bolte, Twyla Quinn, and Janelle Renner

Woden: Pat Ostermann

If you are 55 or older and would like to volunteer, please contact the RSVP office. For more information about RSVP of North Central Iowa, visit www.niacc.edu/rsvp or contact 1-888-466-4222 ext. 4256, (641) 422-4256 or rsvp@niacc.edu. RSVP of North Central Iowa serves the counties of Cerro Gordo, Franklin, Hancock, Mitchell, Winnebago, and Worth responding to priority community needs by providing meaningful, purposeful volunteer opportunities for people ages 55 and older.

RSVP is sponsored by North Iowa Area Community College and is partly funded by the Corporation for National and Community Service, State of Iowa, United Way of North Central Iowa and local county governments.