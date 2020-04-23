Garner Hy-Vee to Give Away 320 Dozen Sweet Corn with Contactless, Drive-Thru Event Today

Hy-Vee in partnership with its produce supplier, Five Crowns, will give away 320 dozen bags of sweet corn to customers at the Garner Hy-Vee this Thursday, April 23. The giveaway will start at 1 p.m. and continue until supplies last.

Hy-Vee is donating 320 dozen bags of sweet corn to Hy-Vee customers as the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact individuals and families across Iowa. As more families become financially impacted by the pandemic, Hy-Vee and Five Crowns believe it’s important to provide access to healthy produce during this time of need. A total of 3,840 ears of corn will be donated.

One bag of one dozen sweet corn will be distributed to customers for free on a first-come, first-served basis. The sweet corn will be safely loaded into customer vehicles on the south side of the building, opposite side of Highway 18, using a contactless method to limit physical contact. All event helpers will be wearing masks and gloves for additional safety measures. No walk-ups will be allowed.