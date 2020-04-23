Country Thunder Iowa Moved to Labor Day Weekend

Country Thunder Music Festivals has had to make the decision to postpone its Forest City event due to the continuing uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Iowa State Of Emergency Proclamation, which is in effect through the end of the month at the very least, bans mass gatherings of more than 10 people. Its guidelines mirror those of neighboring states.

“We look forward to the rescheduled dates in Iowa and getting ready for what we know will be an outstanding Iowa debut for our festival,” says Country Thunder CEO, Troy Vollhoffer. “We have always strived for excellence when it comes to the fan experience. Any great festival begins with fan safety and the comfort of patrons who attend our events.

“We felt that pushing our dates to September gives us the best opportunity in making Country Thunder Iowa a world-class event. Given the challenges we have all faced in recent weeks, we’re expecting an Iowa Labor Day weekend like no other. Luckily for us, our artists were more than happy to oblige the schedule changes.”

Originally scheduled from June 12-14, Country Thunder Iowa 2020 will now take place from September 4-6, again at Winnebago Park in Forest City. Headliners Lynyrd Skynyrd, as part of its 50th Anniversary Last Of The Street Survivors tour, superstar Kane Brown and supergroup Old Dominion have all been re-confirmed for the new dates.

They will be joined by country legends Big & Rich, Clay Walker, Lonestar, red-hot hitmakers Mitchell Tenpenny and Meghan Patrick, and the hard-driving, country trio, Cadillac Three, among many others!

All ticketing and camping options will, of course, be honored for the rescheduled dates.

As had been announced last November, Country Thunder Iowa is also extremely pleased to partner with the Families Of The Fallen for its festival in Forest City. A portion of every CT Iowa ticket sold will directly benefit this incredible non-profit organization and its members.

Through tireless volunteer initiatives, family support and fundraising, the Iowa charitable partner to Country Thunder honors families who have lost loved ones to service in our great nation.

“We are humbled by Country Thunder Iowa’s devotion to supporting our cause, and their willingness to welcome these families with open arms,” says group President and Founder, Andrew Klein. “During Labor Day weekend we’re going to have a lot fun while honoring our families at the best country music festival in the state.

“We’ll have to wait just a little longer . . . but it’s going to be worth the wait.”

Country Thunder Music Festivals would like to thank its fans, corporate partners and media sponsors for their unparalleled support – we look forward to seeing you all for the greatest Labor Day Weekend ever!