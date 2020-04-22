Winnebago Grand National Rally is Cancelled

The 51st Annual Winnebago Grand Nationally Rally in Forest City, Iowa, originally scheduled for July 13 – July 17, 2020, will be cancelled in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Prior to the cancellation, opening registration was postponed for the event because of the crisis.

“The health and safety of our owners, employees, vendors and exhibitors was the top priority in our decision-making process,” said Brian Hazelton, Vice President & General Manager Winnebago Motorhomes. “With the uncertainty surrounding this pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to not hold the 2020 Grand National Rally. We look forward to hosting our dedicated owners again in July 2021.”

The Grand National Rally is an annual gathering of Winnebago Motorhome and Towable product owners on the Company’s rally grounds in Forest City, Iowa. It is a celebration of the RV lifestyle and draws approximately 1,000 units and their owners for a week of learning, fun, and camaraderie. The rally traditionally takes place on the Company’s 87-acre campground next to the Winnebago motorhome manufacturing campus in Forest City, Iowa.

Many guests attending the Grand National Rally typically schedule service work during that time period. The Winnebago Factory Service Center will continue to accommodate guests at its facilities with extra safety precautions in place following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and state and federal governments. Appointments are highly recommended and will take priority. Owners seeking service this summer are encouraged to first contact their local dealer and consider factory service as an alternate option. For service related information, please visit https://winnebago.com/owners/owner-tools/service.