Veterans Have a Local Resource

Winnebago County Veterans Affairs is a multi-faceted resource for our military servicemen and women. Cindi Lehmann is a Veterans Service Officer. Her office is there when the need arises.

Lehmann noted one area of focus is the Veterans Relief Program.

The Veteran Service Program provides a multitude of services for application assistance.

Lehmann added that there area additional services that are provided.

The Winnebago County Veterans Affairs Office is located at 216 south 4th Street in Forest City. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. The office number is (641) 585-5736.