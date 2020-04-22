Trash and Recycling Pick Up to Resume in Forest City

The City of Forest City will return to curbside pickup of recycling and trash starting in early May. The topic was revisited on Monday night and according to Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter, there was reasoning behind the idea to initially suspend the practice.

Ruiter noted that the topic was scheduled to come up again on Monday night’s meeting. Officials wanted to revisit the city’s practices and it was then decided to return to what had been done prior to the COVID-19 procedures being put into place.