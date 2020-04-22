Small Business Helpline Established to Help Local Business

The North Iowa Area Community College or NIACC Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center has launched a small business helpline as a means to help people stay afloat. Tim Putnam is Director of the Center and says this helpline will assist in navigating an array of resources available at the local, state, and federal level.

Putnam sated that people manning the hotline will have information available regarding the Federal Coronavirus Relief Program including those contained in CARE Act.

There are a couple of ways in which to access the hotline.