King: The Congressional Art Competition is Still On for High School Students!

Congressman Steve King is inviting aspiring artists in the 4th Congressional District to enter the Congressional Art Competition. Each year, the Congressional Art Competition, “An Artistic Discovery,” is sponsored by Members of the United States House of Representatives through the Congressional Institute to recognize and encourage the artistic talent in each Member’s congressional district. This competition is open to all high school students. The winner’s art will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year, and the winner and a guest will be flown to Washington, D.C. courtesy of Southwest Airlines. Those interested in participating should review these important forms: the 2020 Student Release Form, and the 2020 Rules and Regulations for Students and Teachers.

“While this year’s pandemic has brought about a unique set of challenges, the Congressional Art Competition is still on and I am inviting students throughout the 4th District to submit their entries to me by Monday, May 25,” said King. “I would also like to remind students entering the competition that, for this year’s competition, it is preferred that students either mail in their submissions, or that they send an electronic copy. I am always impressed by the creative talents of our high school students, and I look forward to seeing the winner’s work on display in the Capitol.”

All artwork must be submitted and received by Monday, May 25, 2020 by 5:00 pm CT. Framed artwork should be mailed to Congressman King’s office at 1421 South Bell, Suite 102, Ames, Iowa 50010. Alternatively, artwork may be delivered in the form of an electronic copy of the work you are entering into the competition, but please be aware that electronic copies must contain all the identifying information required in the rules. Please send an electronic copy of the artwork to Tiffany.Olson@mail.house.gov.

Please note: The following guidelines are in place for submissions to be eligible:

Artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, DC, framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.

Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that

charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

In addition, all entries submitted must be original in concept, design, and execution and the winner will be decided by Congressman Steve King. The remaining artwork will be available for pickup or returned by mail, upon request. It is the Congressman’s intention to announce a winner on Thursday, June 4, 2020. If you have any questions regarding this opportunity, please contact Congressman King’s Ames office at 515-232-2885.