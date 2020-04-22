Iowa Cases in a Day Drop to 107, but Deaths up to Seven

Today the Iowa Department of Public Health announced 107 new COVID-19 cases following a record-breaking Monday. The 107 new cases bring the total to 3,748. The state though unfortunately announced seven more deaths, the most one-day death total to date. The death toll in Iowa is now up to 90. IDHP did announce that 1,448 Iowans have recovered.

Locally, no new cases were confirmed today in our listening area, and no new North Iowans recovered. Right now 22 of the 26 confirmed local cases in Iowa have recovered. You can see the full number of confirmed cases, tests done, recovered patients, and deaths below.

Winnebago

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 101 +3

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Hancock

Confirmed Cases = 3

People Tested = 102 +2

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Worth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 88 +1

Recovered = 0

Deaths = 0

Cerro Gordo

Confirmed Cases = 14

People Tested = 663 +9

Recovered = 12

Deaths = 0

Wright

Confirmed Cases = 2 +1

People Tested = 110 +1

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Kossuth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 98 +8

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Franklin

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 94 +4

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Mitchell

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 94 +1

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0