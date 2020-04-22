Hanson Trail is Closed Today

The Hanson Trail along Highway 9 east of Forest City will be closed for repairs today. Heartland Asphalt will be grinding out and patching five locations on the 4-mile asphalt trail that have settled and created significant “bumps”. The work should be completed today. The public is asked to stay off of the trail until repairs have been completed. Funding for the repairs was shared between the WCCB, the city of Forest City, and a grant from the Hanson Family Foundation. The trail was constructed in 1998. If the public has any questions about the trail or the repairs being done, please call 641-565-3390.