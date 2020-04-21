West Hancock Schools are Moving Forward With Their School Year

The West Hancock Community School District is taking the approach of finishing its present school year and possibly holding some of their annual functions. Superintendent Wayne Kronemann is very disappointed that the spring portion of the year did not materialize as it would normally.

While activities are now cancelled for the most part, the business of education is not. Kronemann and the school board have already begun to lay the groundwork with online learning to complete the year.

The district wants to make clear the importance of students staying on track and continuing to work online.

The district has moved forward with purchasing hot spots for those students who do not have internet access, but still need to complete their assignments. The district plans to continue the online learning programs until the end of the school year.