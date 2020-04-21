Simonds Sentenced on Lottery Forgery Charges

Scott Simonds of Cresco, was sentenced on the charge of “Lottery Forgery or Fraud,” a class D felony, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on May 13, 2019. Simonds was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 5 years and ordered to pay a $750.00 criminal fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Simonds was ordered to follow through with all substance abuse treatment recommendations. Simonds was placed on probation for a period of 5 years to the Department of Correctional Services.