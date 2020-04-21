Landowners and Renters Have Questions on Rights During the Pandemic

There are a lot of questions regarding the rights of property owners during the coronavirus pandemic. Diane wilson of Iowa Legal Aid says one hot topic right now is evictions.

She believes that there are a multitude of other areas that people may have question about.

Iowa Legal Aid can help navigate in areas besides property rights. Issues such as unemployment benefits and The Care Act are answered.

Those who nee3d more information about the services that Iowa Legal Aid provides should call (641) 423-4651.