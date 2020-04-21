Iowa up 482 More Cases of COVID-19, 1 Locally

Following a record-breaking weekend, and even more on Monday, for new COVID-19 cases in Iowa. Today they announced 482 more cases to bring the total to 3,641. They also reported four more deaths of Iowans to bring the death toll to 83. The state of Iowa has run a total of 27,615 tests, and 1,293 people have recovered. Locally, one new case was confirmed yesterday in Wright County. That brings the Iowa listening area to 26 confirmed cases, 22 of which have recovered. You can see the full number of confirmed cases, tests done, recovered patients, and deaths below.

Winnebago

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 98 +1

Recovered = 2 +1

Deaths = 0

Hancock

Confirmed Cases = 3

People Tested = 100 +1

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Worth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 87 +1

Recovered = 0

Deaths = 0

Cerro Gordo

Confirmed Cases = 14

People Tested = 654 +16

Recovered = 12

Deaths = 0

Wright

Confirmed Cases = 2 +1

People Tested = 109 +1

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Kossuth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 90 +2

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Franklin

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 90 +5

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Mitchell

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 93 +2

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0