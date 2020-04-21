Hancock County To Provide Small Business Recovery Grants

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors today verbally committed to grant $15,000 to the Hancock County Small Business Recovery Effort – a program to help small businesses that have been negatively affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic. Hancock County Economic Development Executive Director Jill Kramer requested the county’s pledge as a matching effort with a $30,000 donation from the Hancock County Foundation, as well as funds from Hancock County Economic Development, its utility partners, and the Hanson Family Foundation.

According to Kramer, the Hanson Family Foundation generously gifted $10,000, and the other $5,000 will come from the economic development revolving loan fund and utility partners. Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach agreed small businesses need assistance and figured out a way to meet their need.

A committee has been formed to oversee the Hancock County Small Business Recovery Effort, and the grants are geared at helping salons, restaurants & bars as well as retail shops that are experiencing the most negative impact.

Mary Jo Hughes of Mary Jo’s Hobo House in Britt tells how her restaurant is in dire need of monetary help.

For more information regarding the application process for the Hancock County Small Business Recovery Effort Grants, contact Jill Kramer at Hancock County Economic Development Corporation at 641-923-9921. If you would like to make a tax deductible donation to this cause, call the Hancock County Foundation at 515-447-4203 and make sure to tell them it’s for the Hancock County Small Business Recovery Effort.