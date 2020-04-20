Prestage Foods Join Other Meat Plants Where Workers Test Positive

Workers at the Prestage pork processing plant in Eagle Grove have tested positive for COVID-19 according to officials. Sixteen workers all from Black Hawk County where where other meat processing cases have occurred, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials with Prestage Foods contacted county health officials in saying that they had 62 employees who made the daily trip from Black Hawk County to the Wright County facility. Officials wanted to be proactive in case the virus was able to make it’s way into Wright County and the processing plant.

Per the Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday, all 62 employees from Black Hawk County were tested over a two day period. sixteen of the 62 employees tested were found to be positive and asymptomatic. Now all 950 employees at the plant are being tested.

In a press conference heard Monday morning on KIOW, Governor Kim Reynolds said that she continues to work closely with packing plants in the state to make sure that the nations food supply chain is not disrupted. Reynolds also pointed out that the Iowa pork industry is the largest in the nation. As such, workers at the plant are essential and the packing plants cannot be shut down for an indefinite period.

Reynolds has not shut down the plant. Employees will continue to be closely monitored and sent home if coronavirus symptoms develop,