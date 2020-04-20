Nelson Sentenced on Possession Charges

Kathylene Nelson of Lake Mills pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance (Hydrocodone),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on January 27, 2020. Nelson was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Nelson was placed on probation for a period of 1 year to the Department of Correctional Services. Nelson was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.