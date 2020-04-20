Johnston Sentenced on Possession Charges

April 20, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Johnston Sentenced on Possession Charges

Tyler Johnston of Buffalo Center, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 6, 2019.  Johnston was sentenced to serve 4 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and costs. Johnston was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.  The jail sentences in all cases were ordered to run concurrently.