Johnston Sentenced on Possession Charges

Tyler Johnston of Buffalo Center, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from a traffic stop by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on September 6, 2019. Johnston was sentenced to serve 4 days in the Winnebago County Jail and ordered to pay applicable surcharges and costs. Johnston was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations. The jail sentences in all cases were ordered to run concurrently.