Dorothy Colleen Rogness, 89, of Lake Mills, IA, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, IA.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

Private family graveside service will take place at Silver Lake Lutheran Cemetery in rural Northwood, IA at 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Services will be live streamed on Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at: http://www.mittelstadtfuneralhome.com

641-592-0221