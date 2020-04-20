Anna Grace Tegtmeyer of Britt passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Westview Care Center in Britt at the age of 86.

Per her wishes, she was cremated. A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the American Heart Association. Condolence cards may be sent to Don Tegtmeyer at the Summit House at 600 1st Street NW, #104E, Britt, IA 50423.

Anna was born May 19, 1933 in Bancroft, Iowa daughter of Ehno and Elsie (Smidt) Folkerts. She graduated from Titonka High School in 1950 and married Donald Tegtmeyer on December 12, 1958 at Ramsey Reformed Church near Titonka. Anna worked 15 years as a cook at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA until her retirement. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Britt. Anna and Don enjoyed spending their winters in Texas from 1993 until a few years ago. She enjoyed playing cards, working jigsaw puzzles, baking and especially gardening.

Anna is survived by her husband, Don, of Britt; three children, Karen Tegtmeyer of Johnston, IA, Larry (Kathy) Tegtmeyer of Wichita Falls, TX and Diane Tegtmeyer of Urbandale, IA; three grandchildren, Megan, Andrew and Matthew Tegtmeyer; sister, Wanda Douglas of Worthington, MN, sisters-in-law, Janice Folkerts and Karen Folkerts of Titonka, IA; and many nieces and nephews.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Elaine Sleper; and three brothers, Gary, Frank, and Ronald Folkerts.

Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.