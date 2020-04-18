As a precaution during the pandemic, area state park campgrounds remain closed. Below is a listing of the parks and their facilities in the broadcast area that are shut down or open for now.

Ambrose A. Call State Park – Kossuth County

FACILITY CLOSURES UPDATE: ALL park, rec area and state forest campgrounds (including backpack campsites), youth campsites, group camps are closed for recreational camping through April 30, 2020. All cabins, yurts, day-use lodges, shelters, restrooms (modern and nonmodern), shower buildings, playgrounds, museums/visitor centers are also closed through April 30, 2020. (updated April 17, 2020)

OPEN FACILITIES: All parks and forests remain open for day-use including: trails, roads, river and lake access points, boat ramps, shorelines and open spaces such as grassy areas. Equestrian trails may temporarily close due to wet conditions. Please check this page or call the park/forest office regarding equestrian trail closures. When recreating practice social distancing, avoid other groups of people and practice proper hygiene. (Posted 4/17/2020)

Effective 10-30-2019 the water has been turned off for the season. Electricity will remain on through the winter. (Posted 11-6-2019)

Beeds Lake State Park – Franklin County

FACILITY CLOSURES UPDATE: ALL park, rec area and state forest campgrounds (including backpack campsites), youth campsites, group camps are closed for recreational camping through April 30, 2020. All cabins, yurts, day-use lodges, shelters, restrooms (modern and nonmodern), shower buildings, playgrounds, museums/visitor centers are also closed through April 30, 2020. (updated April 17, 2020)

OPEN FACILITIES: All parks and forests remain open for day-use including: trails, roads, river and lake access points, boat ramps, shorelines and open spaces such as grassy areas. Equestrian trails may temporarily close due to wet conditions. Please check this page or call the park/forest office regarding equestrian trail closures. When recreating practice social distancing, avoid other groups of people and practice proper hygiene. (Posted 4/17/2020)

Clear Lake State Park – Cerro Gordo County

FACILITY CLOSURES UPDATE: ALL park, rec area and state forest campgrounds (including backpack campsites), youth campsites, group camps are closed for recreational camping through April 30, 2020. All cabins, yurts, day-use lodges, shelters, restrooms (modern and nonmodern), shower buildings, playgrounds, museums/visitor centers are also closed through April 30, 2020. (updated April 17, 2020)

OPEN FACILITIES: All parks and forests remain open for day-use including: trails, roads, river and lake access points, boat ramps, shorelines and open spaces such as grassy areas. Equestrian trails may temporarily close due to wet conditions. Please check this page or call the park/forest office regarding equestrian trail closures. When recreating practice social distancing, avoid other groups of people and practice proper hygiene. (Posted 4/17/2020)

Fort Defiance State Park – Emmet County

FACILITY CLOSURES UPDATE: ALL park, rec area and state forest campgrounds (including backpack campsites), youth campsites, group camps are closed for recreational camping through April 30, 2020. All cabins, yurts, day-use lodges, shelters, restrooms (modern and nonmodern), shower buildings, playgrounds, museums/visitor centers are also closed through April 30, 2020. (updated April 17, 2020)

OPEN FACILITIES: All parks and forests remain open for day-use including: trails, roads, river and lake access points, boat ramps, shorelines and open spaces such as grassy areas. Equestrian trails may temporarily close due to wet conditions. Please check this page or call the park/forest office regarding equestrian trail closures. When recreating practice social distancing, avoid other groups of people and practice proper hygiene. (Posted 4/17/2020)

McIntosh Woods State Park – Cerro Gordo County

FACILITY CLOSURES UPDATE: ALL park, rec area and state forest campgrounds (including backpack campsites), youth campsites, group camps are closed for recreational camping through April 30, 2020. All cabins, yurts, day-use lodges, shelters, restrooms (modern and nonmodern), shower buildings, playgrounds, museums/visitor centers are also closed through April 30, 2020. (updated April 17, 2020)

OPEN FACILITIES: All parks and forests remain open for day-use including: trails, roads, river and lake access points, boat ramps, shorelines and open spaces such as grassy areas. Equestrian trails may temporarily close due to wet conditions. Please check this page or call the park/forest office regarding equestrian trail closures. When recreating practice social distancing, avoid other groups of people and practice proper hygiene. (Posted 4/17/2020)

Okamanpedan State Park – Emmet County

FACILITY CLOSURES UPDATE: ALL park, rec area and state forest campgrounds (including backpack campsites), youth campsites, group camps are closed for recreational camping through April 30, 2020. All cabins, yurts, day-use lodges, shelters, restrooms (modern and nonmodern), shower buildings, playgrounds, museums/visitor centers are also closed through April 30, 2020. (updated April 17, 2020)

OPEN FACILITIES: All parks and forests remain open for day-use including: trails, roads, river and lake access points, boat ramps, shorelines and open spaces such as grassy areas. Equestrian trails may temporarily close due to wet conditions. Please check this page or call the park/forest office regarding equestrian trail closures. When recreating practice social distancing, avoid other groups of people and practice proper hygiene. (Posted 4/17/2020)

Pilot Knob State Park – Hancock County

FACILITY CLOSURES UPDATE: ALL park, rec area and state forest campgrounds (including backpack campsites), youth campsites, group camps are closed for recreational camping through April 30, 2020. All cabins, yurts, day-use lodges, shelters, restrooms (modern and nonmodern), shower buildings, playgrounds, museums/visitor centers are also closed through April 30, 2020. (updated April 17, 2020)

OPEN FACILITIES: All parks and forests remain open for day-use including: trails, roads, river and lake access points, boat ramps, shorelines and open spaces such as grassy areas. Equestrian trails may temporarily close due to wet conditions. Please check this page or call the park/forest office regarding equestrian trail closures. When recreating practice social distancing, avoid other groups of people and practice proper hygiene. (Posted 4/17/2020)

As of Monday, October 21, 2019 the water has been turned off for the season. As a result the shower building is closed until spring. Electricity will remain on through the winter and camping is available. Electric sites are $11/night and nonelectric sites are $6/night. (Updated 10-21-2019)

Rice Lake State Park – Winnebago County