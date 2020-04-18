Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Warmer Weather and Fair Fishing

The way we interact with others may be a little different right now with Iowa’s current State of Emergency. The Iowa DNR has made adjustments to protect the health and safety of state employees, the public, and our angling community.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t go fishing. Stay safe when fishing this spring with these tips:

Try a new fishing spot — if your regular fishing location is popular and busy, try out a new one where less people are fishing.

Once you find your spot, keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and other groups.

Stick with your immediate family, but keep groups to fewer than 10 people.

Bring lures from home instead of buying bait to minimize your interaction with other people.

Bring hand sanitizer and wash your hands often.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

The outdoor walkway on the fish house structure in Town Bay is open to anglers; the indoor portion of the structure remains closed to the public due to physical distancing guidelines. Water temperatures have dropped over the week, but will likely increase next week. Look for the bite to pick up as temperatures warm and fish move close to shore. Yellow Perch – Fair: Anglers are catching perch in Town Bay. Some sorting is needed, but keepers are 8-10 inches.Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair. Walleye – Fair: Shore fishing can be productive this time of year. Recent gillnet catch numbers suggest a good population of large adult walleyes in Black Hawk Lake. Use twisters, crankbaits and leeches or crawlers fished under a bobber.

North Twin Lake

Expect the panfish bite to pick up with next weeks’ warming temperatures. Fish anywhere with structure near shore.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Expect the bite to pick up as water temperatures increase with next week’s warmer weather. Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; and no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Black Crappie – Fair: Use crawlers and minnows on a small jig fished from shore and in the marina. Walleye – Fair: Pick up walleye in the marina near the inlet and along the north and east shores. Shore fishing can be productive this time of year. Use a twister, crankbait and a leech or crawler fished under a bobber. Yellow Perch – Fair: Pick up perch along shore in the marina and north and east shores. Channel Catfish – Fair. White Bass – Fair.

Water temperatures have cooled over the last week. Look for fish activity to pick up with next week’s warmer weather. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

The boat ramp is open.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low forties. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken liver or cut bait fished on the bottom where water is following into the lake. Walleye – Good: Pitch a jig and minnow in 3 to 6 feet of water along the east shore and around the island. Fish are biting throughout the day, but the best bite is late afternoon. Yellow Bass – Fair: Yellow bass are being caught from the jetties. Boat anglers should try fishing the edge of the vegetation on the north shore.Yellow Perch – Slow: Yellow perch are being caught from the jetties. Black Crappie – Slow.

Crystal Lake

The courtesy dock at the boat ramp and the fish clean station are in.

Eldred Sherwood Lake

The park gates are closed. Fishing access is walk-in only.

Lake Smith

Fishing has been slow.

Little Wall Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Winnebago River

The river level continues to drop; fishing is picking up. Try a minnow or crankbait fished along current breaks. Northern Pike – Slow. Walleye – Slow.

For information on the lakes and rivers in north central Iowa, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.

Center Lake

The lake is completely ice free.

East Okoboji Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free. The water temperature is 41 degrees.

Ingham Lake

The lake is completely ice free.

Lost Island Lake

The lake is completely ice free. Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

The lake is completely ice free.

Spirit Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free. The water temperature is 40 degrees.

Trumbull Lake

The lake is completely ice free. Yellow Perch – Fair: Size quality is outstanding with some sorting. Use jigs and minnows or wigglers in the main lake.

West Okoboji Lake

The Walleye Season is closed. The lake is ice free. The water temperature is 41 degrees.

The Walleye Season is closed for the Iowa Great Lakes. Most boat ramps are in and open for use. Iowa Great Lake water temperatures range from 40 to 45 degrees. Water temperatures have dropped in the last week, even leading to some areas partially icing over at night. This coming week is forecast to be much warmer. The bite should pick up as temperatures continue to rise. For current conditions, call the Spirit Lake District Office at 712-336-1840.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Water levels are stabilizing with improving clarity. Walleye – Good: Anglers are finding good numbers of fish below dams and along current breaks. A variety of lures and baits are working. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use dead chubs and worms fished on the bottom.

Decorah District Streams

All streams are being stocked. All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. Hatchery grounds are open to the public, but feeders and other conveniences are temporarily closed for prevention precautions. Hatchery visitors must be mindful of one another’s safety and keep at least 6 feet of distance between you and others. Currently, DNR wildlife management areas are open to normal recreational uses. Brook Trout – Good: When fishing private property open to angling, leave that property as was or better by picking up trash. Close gates if you opened them; be considerate. Brown Trout – Good: Blue-winged olive and caddisfly hatches are good to excellent. An excellent time to fish for browns is when the water gets cloudy. Use hair jigs or spinners for aggressive fish. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Stocked fish and hold-overs are biting well. Use a worm or cheese floated through a pool under a bobber. Use an ultra-light pole and reel for fun action.

Lake Hendricks

Hit and miss fish activity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. Black Crappie – Good: Find crappie suspended over brush piles or submersed structure. Use a minnow and drift over structure. Bluegill – Good: Try a small piece of nightcrawler or waxworm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the windrow shoreline with a dead chub or minnow or worm on the bottom. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use a crankbait or jerk bait over structure.

Lake Meyer

Water temperatures are in the low 50’s. Turnover is occurring, so the water looks scummy. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a minnow fished over brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Try a small piece of worm or waxworm fished under a bobber along a sunny shoreline. Northern Pike – Slow: Find pike in the shallows spawning. Use a spoon with a steel leader to prevent line cuts. Largemouth Bass – Good: Try a jerk bait or crankbait fished along a brush pile or rock structure.

Turkey River (above Clermont)

Water levels are falling with improved clarity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. Walleye – Good: Find walleye in runs and along current breaks. Use hair jigs and spinners. White Sucker – Excellent: Suckers are starting to bite. Use a nightcrawler fished on the bottom.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are stabilizing with improved clarity. Use care on the water; strong currents present. Water temperatures are in the 40’s. Walleye – Good: : Use minnows or hair jigs fished in runs and around current breaks. White Sucker – Excellent: Sucker activity is picking up. Try nightcrawlers fished on the stream bottom.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water level are stabilizing with good water clarity. Water temperatures are in the upper 40’s. If paddling, dress for water temperatures. The current is strong. Walleye – Good: Anglers are finding fish in eddies and runs. Use crankbaits and spinners. White Sucker – Excellent: Try a hook tipped with a nightcrawler fished on the bottom. Yellow Perch – Fair: Use a hook tipped with a crawler fished below the dams or find areas with slack current.

Volga Lake

Anglers are finding fish. Bluegill – Good: Use a small hook tipped with waxworm or small piece of nightcrawler fished around brush piles and rocky shores. Black Crappie – Good: Try a minnow suspended over brush piles or other structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use a jerk bait fished over structure with a slow retrieve. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a dead minnow or nightcrawler fished along windrow shore. Trophy catfish are abundant in Volga Lake.

Angling opportunities are improving. Water levels are stabilizing and clarity is good to excellent on area rivers. Precipitation forecast through the weekend may change conditions. Warmer weather through the weekend may cause an increase in fish activity. Temperatures are rising for the weekend with highs in the 50’s and lows above freezing. For current fishing information, please call the Chuck Gipp Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Anglers are catching largemouth bass and some nice crappie. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast crankbaits and deep divers. Black Crappie – Fair: Try crappie jigs or a minnow fished under a bobber over structure near the dam.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and northern pike on the Cedar River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Northern Pike – Fair: Try a live chub or shiner fished under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners.

George Wyth Lake

There are an abundant number of pike along the willows near the shoreline edges in George Wyth Lake. Northern Pike – Fair: Cast and retrieve spinnerbaits near the shore.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching a few walleye and northern pike on the Maquoketa River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas. Northern Pike – Fair: Try a live chub or shiner fished under a bobber near slack water areas off of main current or cast and retrieve large plastics or spinners.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Anglers are catching some walleye on the Shell Rock River. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

A recent electrofishing survey revealed numerous year classes of walleye. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve plastics tipped with or without a minnow or crankbaits; walleye have moved out of over-wintering areas.

Most reports come from the Cedar River where anglers are catching some walleye and a few pike. Walleye and pike should also be biting on the Shell Rock, Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa rivers. There are few reports of panfish on the area Black Hawk County lakes. Trout stocking season is in full swing, but all stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All state fish hatcheries are closed to the public. Call the Manchester Hatchery at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing has risen to 13.4 feet and is gradually falling this week. Ramps are under water. New Albin Army Road is closed due to high water. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level is 23.7 feet at Lyxnville and a gradual fall is predicted this week. Ramps are under water. Noble’s Landing and Sny Magill road are closed. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters.Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level is 15 feet at Guttenberg and is predicted to gradually recede next week. Ramps are under water due to flooding. Sauger – Fair: Try a jig tipped with a minnow in the tailwaters of the Lock & Dam. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are moving up to the dams; use jigs tipped with a minnow. Northern Pike – Fair: Northern pike are going on a feed frenzy to prepare for spawning. Fish the warmer shallows in backwaters. Yellow Perch – Excellent: Use a small piece of crawler fished just off the bottom. Black Crappie – Good: Use a minnow under a bobber in areas with less current in backwaters.

Upper Mississippi flood waters are predicted to continue to fall. Water temperature is in the mid 40’s. Walleye slot length limits on the Mississippi River now apply on the entire Mississippi River in Iowa, reflecting regulation changes in Minnesota and Wisconsin waters of Pools 9-12. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be immediately released. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be harvested per day. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

The water level at the Dubuque Lock and Dam is receding and is near 16.2 feet; levels are near 18 feet at the RR bridge. The water is still near moderate flood stage. The water temperature is 43 degrees. The water clarity is fair. Walleye – No Report: Lots of nice slot walleyes have been caught; the fishery looks to be healthy. Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed. Northern Pike – No Report: Pike should be almost done spawning; the bite should improve quickly. Flashy spinners in warm flooded waters might trigger these predators. Yellow Perch – Slow: It was a great spring to catch yellow perch. They should be at the tail end of their spawning season. Bluegill – Slow: Some bluegills were starting to be caught out of flooded areas with hard banks while others were caught out of the tailwater. Black Crappie – Fair: Some crappie were reported out of marina areas, especially under boat docks.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water level at the Bellevue Lock and Dam is at minor flood level at 16.3 feet. The water temperature has dropped to 43 degrees. The DNR boat ramp and the south ramp at Sabula is flooded. Walleye – No Report: Lots of nice slot walleyes were caught this spring; the fishery looks to be healthy. Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed. Paddlefish – No Report: The paddlefish season has ended for the year. Yellow Perch – Slow: Some yellow perch are being reported in the tailwaters and flooded backwater near Sabula. Most anglers are using a nightcrawler for bait. Shorthead redhorse – Good: These fish are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom. Channel Catfish – Good: Use cut bait in flooded areas for abundant channel catfish. Black Crappie – Fair: A few crappies are being taken in flooded areas under boat docks or large trees.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 16.8 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 18.2 feet at Camanche and 11.9 feet at LeClaire. These are minor to moderate flood levels. Water temperature is around 44 degrees. Paddlefish– No Report: The paddlefish season has ended for the year. Walleye – No Report: Lots of slot walleyes have been caught; the fishery looks to be very healthy. Walleyes are in the midst of spawning; the bite has slowed. Yellow Perch – Slow: It was a great spring for catching yellow perch. They should be at the tail end of their spawning season; high water is making them harder to find. Shorthead redhorse – Good: These fish are being caught in the tailwaters and running up local tributaries. All you need is a simple worm rig fished on the bottom. Channel Catfish – Good: Cut bait works well in the flooded timber and for cats running up the Wapsipinicon River.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is around 17.3 feet at Rock Island and is receding. The water temperature is around 53 degrees. Water is stained. River levels are at moderate flood stage.

Flood levels have peaked and are receding in the district this week. Most of the district will be in minor to moderate flooding stages. If you have any fishing questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 17.36 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 15. Marquette St. boat ramp in Davenport is closed. Clark’s Ferry Landing and Shady Creek are closed. Water is over the ramps at the Fairport Recreational Area. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 17.09 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 16. River stage is 18.47 feet at Muscatine. Flood stage is 16 feet at Muscatine. The ramps at Big Timber and Kilpeck are closed. We have not received any fishing report information for this pool.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 17.82 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and is falling. Flood stage is 15 feet at Lock and Dam 17. River stage is 16.60 feet at Keithsburg; flood stage is 14 feet. The Toolsboro ramp is closed due to high water. The Hawkeye Dolbee access will have water over it. We have not received any tailwater fishing reports for this pool this week.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 13.44 feet at Lock and Dam 18 and is falling. Flood stage is 10 feet at Lock and Dam 18. River stage is 17.99 feet at Burlington; flood stage is 15 feet. River stage is 529.65 feet at Fort Madison; flood stage is 528 feet. We have not received any fishing reports or ramp condition reports for this pool.

River stage is still 2-3 feet above flood stage. River stages have been falling the past couple of days. Main channel water temperature is around 46 degrees. Many boat ramps are closed due to the high water. Fishing has been slow with the high water conditions. If you have questions on fishing Pools 16-19 contact the Fairport Fish Hatchery at 563-263-5062.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature is cooling back down with the nighttime air temperatures dipping to below freezing. Largemouth Bass – Good: Spring has gone back into hiding.

Lake Belva Deer

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Need warmer weather to bring the bass back into the rocky shorelines.

Lake Darling

Two inches of snow on the ground Wednesday morning (4/15). Windy weather the last few days has kept most anglers off the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Expect bass fishing to pick right back up when the weather warms back up. Black Crappie – Slow: When it was warm last week, crappies moved into 4-6 feet of water before going back out deep with the return of cold weather.

Lost Grove Lake

Windy weather has reduced the number of boats on the water this week. The return of cold weather also slowed the bite. Channel Catfish – Fair: When the sunny weather returns, so will the catfish to the shallow water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Just when the bass fishing was getting good, it slowed down with the return of colder weather and strong winds. Black Crappie – Slow: Crappies remain out in deep water.

For more information on the above lake, call the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.

Central Park Lake

Water temperature is is back down in the 40’s. Fishing has been slow. Target weed lines and rock structures that have warmer water. The boat dock is in, but restrooms and other facilities are closed.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake was bumped up 2 feet, but is coming back down to spring pool of 679.3 feet. Boating above Lake Macbride ramp is not recommended at spring pool. The ramp at Macbride is very shallow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait around the 380/965 bridges. Shallow windblown bays can also be good. White Crappie – Slow: Try minnows or bright colored jigs around brush piles.

Diamond Lake

The dock/kayak launch are in, but the bathrooms are closed. Black Crappie – Fair: A good number of fish have been caught off the jetties. Try small jigs tipped with worms or waxworms fished under a bobber.

Iowa Lake (Iowa Co.)

The boat dock is in, but buildings and restrooms are closed. Black Crappie – Fair: Shore anglers are catching some fish in 3-6 of water with jigs or bobber/worm. Keep moving until you find an active school. Some crappies remain out deep. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Some nice sized fish have been caught this week.

Lake Macbride

Water temperature has fallen back to the mid 40’s. The docks are in. Bathrooms are closed due to COVID concerns. Black Crappie – Slow: The causeway and east has been the most productive with the darker and warmer water. Most fish are suspended in 8-16 feet of water over trees/stumps or rock piles. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Fish windblown flats and banks where shad may be found. Walleye – Fair: Walleye were spawning, but the cold snap has slowed things. Some fish are being caught shallow towards evening, while most fish are off shore. Muskellunge – Slow: Some fish are being picked up along rock on jerkbaits.

Liberty Centre Pond

2000 trout were stocked in this North Liberty Pond. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try small jigs, spinners, spoons, scented baits or worms.

Otter Creek Lake

The park is open and the boat ramp dock is in; restrooms, fishing cleaning station, nature center, and camping area gates are closed. No fishing reports are available.

Pleasant Creek Lake

Fishing activity was down this week due to weather. The docks are in and the bathrooms are closed. Walleye – Slow: Try three-way rigs during the day and jigs or crankbaits towards evening fished along the dam. Muskellunge – Slow: There have been quite a few anglers, but reports are limited. Jerkbaits work best.

Prairie Park Fishery

2000 trout were stocked here. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Rainbow Trout – Fair: Try small jigs, spinners, spoons, scented baits or worms.

Union Grove Lake

The boat docks are in, but the park facilities are closed due to COVID-19. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Size is still small here. Bluegill – Slow: Catch bluegill up to 8 inches.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.

Lake Miami

Anglers are catching some largemouth bass along the shore.

Lake Sugema

Use nightcrawlers to catch catfish. Anglers are also been catching crappies with minnows and jigs.

Lake Wapello

Catch catfish with nightcrawlers or cut bait. Target largemouth bass around structure.

Ottumwa Park Pond South (Trout Pond)

2000 trout were stocked here. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. Try small jigs, in-line spinners, spoons, or worms.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 904.65 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. Most docks will not be in until mid-May. Water temperature is in the mid to upper 40’s. Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers on windblown shores.

Red Haw Lake

Anglers are catching largemouth bass along the shore. The docks have been put in.

The district includes Appanoose, Davis, Lucas, Mahaska, Monroe, Wapello, Wayne and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Banner Lake (south)

Rainbow Trout – Good: Use in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Cold weather has kept the walleye fishing slow. Look for fishing to improve over the second half of April through May. Try jigs tipped with plastics or live minnows along rocky shores or troll live bait rigs in 10 to 20 feet of water. Target the face of the dam, the first few hundred yards of the canal leading to the spillway, the East Boat ramp bay, the West Boat Ramp and the marina to beach area.

Boone District Farm Ponds

Black Crappie – Fair: Many of the community fishing ponds spread throughout the Des Moines Metro will offer a good early season crappie, bluegill and bass bite; they warm faster than the larger lakes. Use live bait under floats or slowly retrieve twister tail and swimbaits. If a pond has any rock shore, try there first. Fish Local signs mark which ponds are open to public fishing.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: April is a good time to target walleye and northern pike below the dams and mouths of creeks where clearer water is coming in. Use jigs tipped with twister tails, shad, and shiner imitating swimbaits or live minnows.

Lake Petocka

Rainbow Trout – Good: Catch trout left from the winter stocking with in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

Terra Lake

Rainbow Trout – Good: Use in-line spinners, small jigs with twister tails or swimbaits, or live bait under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, call Ben Dodd at 641-891-3795 or Andy Otting at 515-204-5885.

Farm Creek Lake

Channel Catfish – Good: Cast cut bait or shad sides off the new jetty on the west side of the lake. Fish range from 2 to 5 pounds. Bluegill – Slow. Black Crappie – Slow.

Greenfield Lake

Greenfield is a good lake to catch spring catfish. It also gives anglers a chance to catch a trophy-size channel catfish. Channel Catfish – No Report: Fish shad sides on the wind-blown shore, especially in the upper end of the lake where water warms sooner.

Lake Anita

Lake Anita can provide good fishing this time of year. Fish will move into the upper end of the lake as water temperatures warm. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers report catching bluegills in brush piles. Black Crappie – Slow: Early crappie fishing can be very good on warm sunny days behind the pontoon boats. Cast a minnow two feet under a bobber with a slow retrieve.

Lake Manawa

It’s time to target channel catfish at Lake Manawa. Walleyes are concentrated on the south shore. Crappie bite has slowed a bit this week with cooler temperatures. Channel Catfish – Fair: Fish the wind-blown shores with shad sides or cut bait to catch channel catfish of all sizes. Black Crappie – Slow: Anglers are having the best success in the south end of the canals. Cast a minnow 2 feet under a bobber with a slow retrieve. Walleye – Fair: Target walleyes on the south shore where they are spawning. Cast twister tails tipped with minnows with a slow retrieve. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: A few wipers are being caught by walleye anglers.

For more information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use crankbaits fished along rocky windblown shores for largemouth bass up to 20 inches.

Little River Watershed Lake

Dock is in at the main ramp. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits fished along wind-blown rocky shorelines or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass up to 20 inches.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Fair: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near main lake points or crankbaits fished along wind-blown rocky shores for walleyes up to 22 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: Try jigs tipped with a minnow fished along the flooded timber for crappies up to 10 inches.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Dock is in at the main ramp. Walleye – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished near main lake points or crankbaits fished along wind-blown rocky shores for walleyes up to 26 inches. Black Crappie – Slow: A few anglers are catching crappies up to 11 inches with live bait fished along cedar tree brush piles. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use crankbaits fished along wind-blown shores or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles for largemouth bass up to 20 inches.

Water temperature in most Mount Ayr district lakes is in the low 50’s. For more information, contact the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.