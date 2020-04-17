Small Business Recovery and Continuity Fund Applications Are Due

To help small businesses through the impact of COVID-19, the Cities of Clear Lake and Mason City, Cerro Gordo County, and the North Iowa Corridor EDC have launched the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund for companies in Cerro Gordo County.

Businesses who have experienced business disruption and revenue losses will be eligible for grants up to $5,000 to help ensure business continuity. This assistance will provide businesses with immediate, short-term cash flow that can be deployed for a variety of uses; including working capital, inventory, lease/mortgage payments, etc.

The Pre-Application closes Friday April 17. Business who are eligible for the full application have until April 24 to complete it. Please note that the grant is not first come, first served.

North Iowa business owners may call the North Iowa Small Business Help Line with questions about the Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund or other assistance.