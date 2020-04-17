Bernard “Bernie” V. Nedved, 75, of Garner passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family memorial mass will be held at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Fr. Paul Lippstock officiating The service will be live streamed on the Cataldo Funeral Home Facebook page 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

A drive by memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 to 5:30 P.M., Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School east parking lot and will be live streamed on the funeral home Facebook page.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Bernie Nedved Memorial Fund.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

