191 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Today in Iowa, Local Counties Nearing 100 Tests Done

A new record for cases in one day has been reached, today Iowa announced 191 new COVID-19 cases caused by the Coronavirus. That brings the state total to 2,332 total cases. The state also reported four more deaths to bring the death toll to 64.

Locally – again, no more cases were reported and our area counties continue to run tests. You can see the full number of confirmed cases, tests done, recovered patients, and deaths below. In Iowa 17 of the 25 confirmed local cases of COVID-19 have recovered and the area hasn’t reported a death. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 21,972 tests have been completed.

Winnebago

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 89 – 3 more reported today

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Hancock

Confirmed Cases = 3

People Tested = 92 – 3 more reported today

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Worth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 73 – 2 more reported today

Recovered = 0

Deaths = 0

Cerro Gordo

Confirmed Cases = 14

People Tested = 595 – 20 more reported today

Recovered = 9

Deaths = 0

Wright

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 95 – 1 more today

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Kossuth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 81 – 1 more today

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Franklin

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 81 – 5 more reported today

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Mitchell

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 82 – 4 more reported today

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW will air the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.