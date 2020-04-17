191 New Cases of COVID-19 Reported Today in Iowa, Local Counties Nearing 100 Tests Done

A new record for cases in one day has been reached, today Iowa announced 191 new COVID-19 cases caused by the Coronavirus. That brings the state total to 2,332 total cases. The state also reported four more deaths to bring the death toll to 64.
Locally – again, no more cases were reported and our area counties continue to run tests. You can see the full number of confirmed cases, tests done, recovered patients, and deaths below. In Iowa 17 of the 25 confirmed local cases of COVID-19 have recovered and the area hasn’t reported a death. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 21,972 tests have been completed.
Winnebago
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 89 – 3 more reported today
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Hancock
Confirmed Cases = 3
People Tested = 92 – 3 more reported today
Recovered = 2
Deaths = 0
Worth
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 73 – 2 more reported today
Recovered = 0
Deaths = 0
Cerro Gordo
Confirmed Cases = 14
People Tested = 595 – 20 more reported today
Recovered = 9
Deaths = 0
Wright
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 95 – 1 more today
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Kossuth
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 81 – 1 more today
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Franklin
Confirmed Cases = 1
People Tested = 81 – 5 more reported today
Recovered = 1
Deaths = 0
Mitchell
Confirmed Cases = 2
People Tested = 82 – 4 more reported today
Recovered = 2
Deaths = 0
Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases
KIOW will air the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.