Salvation Army Launches Emotional And Spiritual Care Hotline

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Salvation Army Northern Division has introduced an Emotional and Spiritual Care Hotline. The hotline, available by calling 877-220-4195, operates seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time.

Most individuals and families are experiencing a higher-than-normal level of stress, due to the direct and indirect effects of the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who is feeling lonely, fearful or hopeless during the coronavirus outbreak can call the hotline number to reach a friendly and reassuring voice. Trained Salvation Army officers, employees and volunteers will be available to talk, listen, comfort, and pray for individuals, families and situations.

Lt. Colonel Lonneal Richardson, Commander of The Salvation Army Northern Division, shares that the hotline is important to help people get through these challenging days, by giving them an opportunity to share their concerns. “Those who call will be in different situations—some afraid, some lonely, and some who might need a word of encouragement or a prayer. Others may just need the comfort of knowing that someone is listening. The hotline fits well with our mission of caring for the body, soul and spirit.”

There is no charge to access the call-in service, and it’s available to anyone in the 11 Midwestern states served by The Salvation Army Central Territory, which includes Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa.