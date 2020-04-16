Pair of Waldorf Football Players Add Another Postseason Honor

Waldorf University announced yesterday that football players Marcel Linder and Stanislaw Zawieja have been named to the 2020 NFF Hampshire Honor Society. To earn the recognization an athlete must have completed his senior season of eligibility, maintain a 3.2 GPA, and been a contributor on the field during the 2019 season.

Linder, from Tuessling, Germany, is a communications major and linebacker for the Warriors this past fall. Zawieja, from Poznan, Poland, is a business major and offensive lineman for the team this last season. Both players were four-year players for Waldorf and both are NAIA-Scholar-Athletes.