Larry Joseph Flanagan, 81 of Clive, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Larry’s family will celebrate his life with a private service on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond.

At a later date, after Covid-19 restrictions are lifted, a visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will be scheduled at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in his beloved Belmond.

