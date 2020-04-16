Iowa Now Over 2,100 Confirmed Cases, No Movement Locally in Iowa

Today Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 146 more cases of COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus. She also reported that the state reported seven more deaths to bring the Iowa death toll to 60. Today’s 146 more cases brings the total to 2,141.

Locally, Freeborn County, MN has reported another two more cases today, they now stand at 29 total cases. In Iowa 17 of the 25 confirmed local cases of COVID-19 have recovered and the area hasn’t reported a death. The Iowa Department of Public Health says 20,675 tests have been completed. See the full number of tests done, confirmed cases, recovered and deaths below. The total number of local Iowa and Minnesota are on the map below.

Winnebago

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 86 – 6 more reported today

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Hancock

Confirmed Cases = 3

People Tested = 89 – 1 more reported today

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Worth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 71 – 2 more reported today

Recovered = 0

Deaths = 0

Cerro Gordo

Confirmed Cases = 14

People Tested = 575 – 15 more reported today

Recovered = 9

Deaths = 0

Wright

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 94 – 4 more today

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Kossuth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 80

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Franklin

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 76 – 2 more reported today

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Mitchell

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 78

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

The local numbers can be found below on the map.

Map to the IDPH Confirmed cases

KIOW aired the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.

Minnesota Update

As of April 16th, Minnesota is reporting 1,912 total cases and 94 deaths.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

Minnesota Map