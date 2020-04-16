Grassley Becomes 10th Longest-Serving U.S. Senator in History

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and President pro tempore of the United States Senate is now the 10th longest-serving Senator in U.S. history with 39.3 years of service. Iowans have placed their trust in Grassley since 1980, when voters first elected him to serve in the United States Senate.

“I’m honored to represent Iowans in the people’s branch of the federal government. I wake up every morning ready to work for Iowans and bring our commonsense values to the policymaking tables in Washington. The coronavirus pandemic underscores how important it is to keep open lines of communication with my constituents. It’s my job to ensure all Iowans have a voice at the table,” Grassley said.

Iowans have remained his highest priority throughout his public service. Grassley leverages his hard-earned seniority to deliver for Iowans as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, working to expand access to foreign markets for agricultural exports, lower prescription drug prices and increase the use of renewable fuels such as wind and biofuels. Most recently, Grassley led negotiations on the $2 trillion CARES Act to provide emergency tax relief to small businesses and their employees who are facing lay-offs and reduced hours through no fault of their own during the public health emergency. He also led the emergency one-time recovery payment to provide short-term relief to most U.S. households. Last year, more Grassley-led legislation became law than any other senator. Grassley is only the second Iowan to hold the position of President pro tempore, a position that has historically been held by the most senior member of the majority party in the upper chamber of Congress. Upon his swearing in, Grassley became third in the line of presidential succession following the vice president and the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

As former Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Grassley tirelessly shepherded through confirmation both current sitting Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh. He continues to serve as a senior member on the committee.

Grassley is currently one of only two farmers serving in the U.S. Senate and he brings that perspective and Iowans’ work ethic to Washington. In this spirit, he has not missed a vote since 1993 when he was in Iowa with President Clinton assessing the need of Iowans to respond to the devastating floods.

While Grassley works in Washington when the Senate is in session, he returns to Iowa nearly every weekend. Grassley has held at least one question-and-answer session with Iowans in each of Iowa’s 99 counties once a year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. Though he is currently not holding meetings to comply with public health guidelines, he is in his 40th year of his annual 99 county meetings.