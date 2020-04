Winnebago County Public Health is putting out a notice to the public that they are continuing to seek donations for a number of items. According to Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington, one such need is thermometers.

Individuals that are able and willing to donate, may drop thermometers off in the tote outside the Winnebago County Public Health Office at 216 South 4th Street in Forest City Monday through Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.