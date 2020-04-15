West Hancock Schools to Pre-Register Preschoolers

Because of the COVID-19 school closure, West Hancock Community School District will pre-register preschool students for the 2020-2021 school year through an online registration link found on the district website. Those who are new to the district or intending to move into the district can find it at www.whancock.org.

Information regarding important details about the districts 3-year and 4-year old preschool programs is also available on the district’s website.

The requirements for students to attend are that they must be 3 or 4 years old by September 15, 2020. Parents will finalize registration in August and will be asked to provide a copy of the child’s birth certificate and immunization records at that time. They do not have to be original copies. Due to the unusual circumstances, section preference such as morning or afternoon sessions will be based on the order that the pre-registration information is submitted online. Parents are encouraged to register their child as soon as possible.