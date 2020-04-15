Waldorf Women’s Soccer Looking Forward to “Exciting Year” Ahead

The last two seasons have been building blocks to what is coming for the Waldorf University Women’s Soccer team and third-year coach, Lugo Arenas.

Arenas, a former member of the Warriors’ men’s team, is working to rebuild a women’s program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2013-14. That team went 10-9 overall and 4-2 in the now-dissolved, Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference. Waldorf University is now a member of the North Star Athletic Association but the conference only has three members who sponsor soccer. Not having a full conference is tough for Arenas and the university to make the schedule.

Last season the Warriors played 11 road games to just six home games. Late last month the Warriors unveiled their schedule for next fall which is much more balanced, 9 road games and 9 home games. Arenas says they have some challenges on the schedule, but he likes the one they put together.

To battle that challenging schedule, the Warriors will use a mix of sophomores, who had to grow up quickly last year, upperclassmen, and the talented recruiting class Arenas and women’s soccer assistant coach, Melanie Chandler, have put together. Arenas thinks this is a talented class with “hidden gems”.

Right now the team should be getting ready for the fall season with their spring training sessions, but instead, due to the coronavirus, the players have scattered around the world. Because of the birdshot spread of his players’, it’s difficult for Arenas to get the entire team together for a team video conferencing call. They have however been able to get small groups together and use other forms of communication to stay in touch during this challenging time. Not counting the incoming freshman, there will be 10 underclassmen on the roster this fall. Not having the players together on campus will make creating team chemistry difficult. Along with that, and the athletes having training difficulties, Arenas is trying to keep his team focused on their academics.

As of right now, the fall seasons are safe. Arenas believes this, his third season, its time to make some noise.

The Warriors will open their season on August 22nd at home against Dakota Wesleyan University.

The full schedule can be found below. Coach Arenas will be our guest next Monday on Straight From the Source, an exclusive audio series on KIOW.com.

Waldorf Women‘s Soccer 2020 Schedule – Bold = home

Date Opponent Time

Aug. 22 vs. Dakota Wesleyan 4 pm

Aug. 26 at Nebraska Christian TBA

Aug. 29 at Viterbo 2 pm

Sept. 2 at Grand View 7:30 pm

Sept. 5 at Mount Mercy 1 pm

Sept. 8 vs. Graceland 4 pm

Sept. 10 vs. York 1 pm

Sept. 12 at Bethany Lutheran 1 pm

Sept. 19 at Cornell 2 pm

Oct. 1 vs. Bellevue 3 pm

Oct. 3 vs. Mount Marty 2 pm

Oct. 7 at William Penn 5 pm

Oct. 9 vs. Providence 5 pm

Oct. 14 vs. Northwestern 6 pm

Oct. 18 at Lincoln Noon

Oct. 19 at Lincoln Christian 2 pm

Oct. 24 at Bellevue 3 pm

Oct. 31 vs. Viterbo 1 pm