Two Day Blood Drive Begins in Forest City

Forest Citians and surrounding communities are rolling up their sleeves for a two day blood drive at the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall located at 18508 Highway 9 in Forest City. LifeServe Blood Center in collaboration with the church are putting together the drive to help restock critical blood supplies to area hospitals and clinics. All types of blood are needed at this time.

While most of us are staying or working from home, many of us don’t want to leave home out of fear about the pandemic. However, Deroin has noticed the exact opposite in response to calls for blood donations.

Those that want to make an appointment and give blood are invited to call (800) 287-4903 or go online to www.lifeservebloodcenter.org. While you are there you can fill out the QuickPass which asks about your donor history.

All donors must bring a valid form of identification such as a donor card or driver’s license. The Forest City Blood Drives at Wednesday from 9:30 am to 2 pm and Thursday from 1:30 pm to 6 pm.