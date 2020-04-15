17 of 25 Confirmed Local Iowa Cases of COVID-19 Have Recovered, Iowa Nearing 2,000 Cases

Today Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced 96 more cases of COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus. She also reported that the state reported four more deaths to bring the Iowa death toll to 53. Today’s 96 more cases brings the total to 1,995.

Locally, 17 of the 25 confirmed local Iowa cases of COVID-19 have recovered and the area hasn’t reported a death. See the full number of tests done, confirmed cases, recovered and deaths below. The total number of local Iowa and Minnesota are on the map below.

Winnebago

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 81

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Hancock

Confirmed Cases = 3

People Tested = 88

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

Worth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 69

Recovered = 0

Deaths = 0

Cerro Gordo

Confirmed Cases = 14

People Tested = 560

Recovered = 9

Deaths = 0

Wright

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 90

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Kossuth

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 80

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Franklin

Confirmed Cases = 1

People Tested = 74

Recovered = 1

Deaths = 0

Mitchell

Confirmed Cases = 2

People Tested = 78

Recovered = 2

Deaths = 0

The local numbers can be found below on the map.

KIOW aired the Governor’s daily press conference live at 11 AM. KIOW will continue to air those press conferences every morning.

Minnesota Update

As of April 15th, Minnesota is reporting 1,809 total cases and 87 deaths.

Minnesota residents are currently required to shelter in place, more information on that can be found here.

