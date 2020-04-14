Trebil Sentenced on Theft Charges

Tricia Trebil of Lake Mills, pled guilty “Theft in the Third Degree,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on February 17, 2018. Trebil was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs, and victim restitution. The prison sentence and fine were suspended and Trebil was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Trebil also pled guilty to “Theft in the Fifth Degree,” a simple misdemeanor, and was ordered to pay a $100.00 fine, applicable surcharges, court costs and victim restitution.