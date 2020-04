Ryan Kuhlers, 38, of New Ulm, Minnesota and formerly of Meservey, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020

surrounded by his family at his home in New Ulm, Minnesota.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions currently, a private graveside service for family will be held at Meservey Cemetery. Ryan requested a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

