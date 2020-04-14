Roman Garcia Sentenced on Possession Charges

Carlos Roman Garcia of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to

Deliver,” a class D felony. Roman was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Roman Garcia was placed on probation for 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Roman Garcia was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.