Roman Garcia Sentenced on Possession Charges

April 14, 2020 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Roman Garcia Sentenced on Possession Charges

Carlos Roman Garcia of Lake Mills, was sentenced on the charge of “Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to
Deliver,” a class D felony. Roman was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $750.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Roman Garcia was placed on probation for 3-5 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Roman Garcia was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.