Hy-Vee Offers Online Ordering Through Mealtime To Go

Hy-Vee, Inc. announced that, at more than 200 locations company wide, customers will be able to order curbside meals-to-go online. Through Hy-Vee’s Mealtime To Go offerings, customers can order hot, prepared foods along with take-and-bake meals. Meals will be available for free pick up in as little as 30 minutes or can be scheduled for a future pick up time.

Customers can order online at hy-vee.com/mealtime and can also access ordering via Hy-Vee’s Aisles Online app. Options will vary based on offerings available at each Hy-Vee store. Meals will include selections from Asian, Hickory House, sandwiches, breakfast, sushi and take-and-bake items. Several meals will come with one side option included. Customers may also choose to add on additional food items to their orders.

Customers will call a designated phone number provided in a confirmation email once they arrive at their store location for pick up. Employees will deliver food orders directly to customers’ vehicles.