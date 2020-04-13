Rodney “Rod” Thompson, age 55 of rural Scarville, Iowa died unexpectedly on Monday, April 13, 2020 at his home.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time.

A family memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, April 16, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.

Rod’s service will be streamed live on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 2:00 PM on Thursday.

